Things are not in stock, we buy everything individually for you.

That is why - no, we cannot show you all the things in your size at once. What to do? You choose a specific item on our Telegram channel, and we check with the boutique to see if your size is available. If your size is rare, we advise you to choose several items you like! Goods are redeemed provided they are available at the time of purchase and only under the individual customer's order.